《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei to host twin-city gathering next month

DEVELOPMENT GOALS: The forum’s date was moved to avoid affecting Saturday’s elections and the summit would adhere to Ko Wen-je’s ‘five mutual principles’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday confirmed that the twin-city forum between Taipei and Shanghai would be held in Taipei on Dec. 20 with the theme of “circular economy.”

The annual forum aims to maintain and enhance exchanges between the cities, it said in a news release.

Both cities are going through intensive development, so utilizing their respective advantages in economic development and innovation to create a sustainable and livable environment for their residents is a goal that both are thinking about and moving toward, it said.

The cities have been hosting the forum on a rotating basis since the first one in April 2010 and more than 30 memorandums of understanding have been signed between the two governments.

This year’s discussion topics include public housing, culture and environmental protection, Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting （劉奕霆） said.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong （應勇） has yet to reply to an invitation, Liu added.

Asked about whether political considerations were involved in the decision to hold the forum next month, Liu quoted Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s （柯文哲） remark a few months ago that the forum was not held earlier to avoid affecting Saturday’s elections.

Liu said the location and agenda of the forum, as well as contents of Ko’s speech at the forum are still being decided, but the summit would be held according to Ko’s “five mutual principles” for cross-strait relations.

They are: mutual recognition, mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual cooperation and mutual consideration of each other’s interests.

Responding to election-related questions, Liu confirmed that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） called Ko at about 2:30pm yesterday to congratulate him on his re-election.

Tsai said there were many policies that need cooperation between the central and local governments, Liu said.

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting speaks to the media in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

