《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese artistic gymnast clinches gold at World Cup

Artistic gymnast Lee Chih-kai （李智凱） of Taiwan on Saturday won a gold medal in the men’s pommel horse at the 43rd Turnier der Meister held by the International Gymnastics Federation in Cottbus, Germany.

With the medal, the 22-year-old collected 30 Olympic points, moving one step closer to his goal of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

At the tournament — also called the Apparatus World Cup in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series of tournaments — Lee beat competitors from China and Iran in the finals by perfectly executing a highly challenging routine that received a score of 15.508 from the judges.

The win was his first in the series of qualification tournaments required to compete in the Olympics.

There are eight events in which athletes can accumulate Olympic points, Lee’s coach Lin Yu-hsin （林育信） said, adding that if Lee manages to win two more gold medals in the upcoming tournaments, he would automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Lee previously won gold in the men’s pommel horse at last year’s Singapore Open Gymnastics Championships and the Taipei Summer Universiade.

He also picked up a gold medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.

Taiwanese artistic gymnast Lee Chih-kai, center, holds up the gold medal he won in the men’s pommel horse at the 43rd Turnier der Meister held by the International Gymnastics Federation in Cottbus, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: CNA

