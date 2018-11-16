《TAIPEI TIMES》 International airlines launch in-town check-ins

2018-11-16 03:00

READY TO FLY: Passengers must complete check-in procedures online and drop off their luggage at the automatic luggage-handling machines at the station

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

More international airlines are now offering in-town check-in services at Taipei Main Station for the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line, Taoyuan International Airport Corp （TIAC, 桃園國際機場公司） said yesterday.

Previously, only passengers of China Airlines Ltd （中華航空）, EVA Airways Corp （長榮航空）, Mandarin Airlines （華信航空） and Uni Air （立榮航空） could check in their luggage at Taipei Main Station.

Starting yesterday, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd （國泰航空） , Cathay Dragon （國泰港龍） and five AirAsia Group airlines also started in-town check-in services, TIAC said,.

To access the check-in facility at the station, passengers must complete check-in procedures online and drop off their luggage at the automatic luggage-handling machines at the station, the company said.

Passengers can also use the self-service check-in machines at the station, it said, adding that they must do so at least three hours before their flight departs.

Because Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon and AirAsia Group do not have ground crew at Taipei Main Station, passengers flying with these airlines would not be able to check-in paper boxes or large travel bags and backpacks at the station, TIAC said, adding that only standard size luggage can be accepted.

Should passengers need to change their tickets, pay for oversize luggage, buy another ticket or require other services, they still need to do so at the check-in counters at Taoyuan airport, TIAC said.

Meanwhile, passengers accessing the in-town check-in service between now and Nov. 28 can sing at personal KTV booths at the station for free as part of a campaign to promote the use of the service.

TIAC data showed that as of last month, the in-town check-in service had been used by nearly 300,000 passengers since it was launched in March last year.

On average, the service is accessed by about 500 passengers a day and handles 440 pieces of luggage, the company said.

TIAC estimated that the number of passengers using the in-town check-in service would increase by 20,000 a year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES