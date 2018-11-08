《TAIPEI TIMES》 Three Taiwanese-Americans win races in New York

2018-11-08 03:00

/ Staff writers, with CNA

Three US Democratic Party candidates of Taiwanese descent in won their races in New York state, including former New York City comptroller John Liu （劉醇逸）, who will become the first Taiwan-born New York state senator.

Liu ran in one of the most tense races in the state, a four-way competition that included New York state Senator Tony Avella, whom he defeated in the party primary in September, Republican Party challenger Vickie Paladino and Conservative Party nominee Simon Minching.

Liu won 54 percent of the vote, while Paladino won 30 percent, Avella’s 20 percent and Mincheng’s 1.4 percent, unofficial results show.

Liu , whose family moved to the US when he was five, said that he was proud to be a Taiwanese-American and was proud to be voted into office.

US Representative Grace Meng （孟昭文）, who represents New York’s sixth congressional district, faced a challenge from Green Party candidate Tom Hillgardner, but secured a fourth consecutive term to the US House of Representatives with 91 percent of the votes.

New York State Assembly member Niou Yuh-line （牛毓琳）, who was born in Taipei, represents the state’s 65th district, won re-election to her seat.

In November 2016, Niou became the first Asian-American to be voted to the State Assembly for the 65th district, which includes the heavily Democratic Lower Manhattan, Chinatown, the Financial District, Battery Park City and Lower East Side.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES