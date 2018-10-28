《TAIPEI TIMES》 Abandoned Formosan bear set to be released next year

2018-10-28 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A seven-month-old Formosan black bear is to be released next year after the Endemic Species Research Institute and the Taipei City Zoo declared it fit and healthy, the Forestry Agency said on Wednesday.

The female bear was found on July 13 near Nanan Waterfall （南安瀑布） in Hualien County’s Jhuosi Township （卓溪）, apparently having been separated from its mother.

The agency took the cub into its care, as it was unable to find its way back to its mother and was becoming lethargic and losing weight.

The cub weighted 6.8kg and was 66cm tall when it was found, and is now 21.3kg and 102cm, agency official Hsia Jung-sheng （夏榮生） said.

A team made up of zoo and institute personnel performed a thorough check on the bear, including X-rays and blood tests, Hsia said.

The conclusion was that the cub was healthy and fit for the wild, he said, adding that it is to be released in spring or autumn next year.

The team also checked the cub’s teeth and said that while they were still growing, its four canines were developed and ready for use in the wild.

Agency official Shih Chih-ching （石芝菁） said the bear’s weight was above average for its age.

There is usually an abundance of food in spring and autumn, Shih said, adding that would be able to forage for food, including crickets and seasonal fruit.

Members of the public and agency personnel are providing the bear with fruit, she said.

