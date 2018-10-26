《TAIPEI TIMES》 TRA ‘embraces shortcomings’: premier

2018-10-26 03:00

SWEEPING REFORM: The Executive Yuan has ordered the transportation ministry to submit a bill for the creation of an independent safety committee within a month

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration’s （TRA） accident reviews often exude an air of complacency as if the agency “embraces its shortcomings,” Premier William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

“The TRA had caused many accidents before. This time, it must engage in serious introspection and make strenuous efforts to introduce sweeping reform,” Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka quoted Lai as telling a news conference in Taipei.

The government must “let experience be its guide” and show determination to prevent similar tragedies if it is to live up to public expectations, Lai said after listening to a briefing by officials on Sunday’s derailment of a Puyuma Express train in Yilan County.

The government would take the first step toward reform by conducting an impartial, open and transparent investigation into the incident, which would establish facts based strictly on evidence and hold accountable all agencies and people who bear responsibility, he said.

Lai said he has ordered the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to contract experts to thoroughly inspect the safety of the Puyuma Express trains, which must now decelerate at the curve before Sinma Station （新馬車站） in Yilan County until inspection results prove that faster speeds are safe.

The TRA must demonstrate resolve in completely reforming its passenger cars, tracks and personnel to boost efficiency and provide better service, he said.

The reform plan would be overseen by Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen （張景森）, he said.

The Executive Yuan is also to form an independent “transportation safety committee” tasked with investigating major transportation accidents in the air, on land or at sea, the premier said.

The ministry is to draft an organizational bill for the proposed agency within a month and deliver it to the Legislative Yuan for review, he said.

The Executive Yuan has instructed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to ensure that hospitals provide people injured in the derailment with the best possible service, and ensure special attention is given to rehabilitation, Lai said.

It should ensure that people are provided continued support after they leave the hospital, he said.

Lai apologized for the incident and expressed his gratitude to the central and local government agencies, private sector and paramedics who helped with rescue and relief efforts.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Hung-mo （吳宏謀） also apologized for the “grave death toll and casualties.”

Asked whether he would insist on resigning despite Lai’s request that he stay on, Wu said that he would leave the decision to his superiors.

However, the resignation of TRA Director-General Jason Lu （鹿潔身） has been approved, Wu added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES