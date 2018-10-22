《TAIPEI TIMES》 Singapore exhibition features 32 Taiwanese artists

2018-10-22 03:00

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition featuring works by Taiwanese artists opened at the ION Art Gallery in Singapore on Wednesday as part of the government’s New Southbound Policy.

Titled “Taiwan in Full Bloom — Contemporary Arts of Taiwan,” the exhibition features 35 works by 32 artists, including Chen Yi-chia （陳誼嘉）, Ke Chen-chieh （葛振傑）, Wu Wen-cheng （吳文成）, Etan Pavavalung, Liao Yu-an （廖堉安）, Lin Ching-fong （林慶芳）, Gina Chiao （蕭秋芬）, Huang Chiou-yueh （黃秋月）, Lin Bao-ling （林葆靈）, Hu Tsai-shin （胡采炘） and Chou Chu-wang （周珠旺）.

The government is promoting the policy to improve its ties with South and Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand, Representative to Singapore Francis Liang （梁國新） said at the exhibition’s opening on Friday evening.

Singapore is not only an international financial hub, but also the heart of Southeast Asian culture and art, he said.

The exhibition is the product of a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture that began last year, Liang said.

Through the foreign ministry’s overseas offices, the two agencies are displaying works of art by contemporary Taiwanese artists to help them connect with the international community, he said.

The agencies have selected Singapore as the starting point to launch a dialogue between Taiwanese artists and Southeast Asian and international art communities, Liang added.

The organizers have also invited artists Lu Hsien-ming （陸先銘）, Ho Huey-chih （賀蕙芝） and Hsiao Ya-hsin （蕭雅心） to present a series of lectures in Singapore to promote contemporary Taiwanese art and allow for a more direct interaction between Taiwanese artists and the Singaporean audience, exhibition curator Chang Ya-wen （張雅雯） said.

Chang said she hopes that the exhibition would deepen Singaporeans’ understanding of Taiwanese art and culture, allow them to witness the diversity of Taiwanese culture and boost the nation’s cultural diplomacy by building a national image.

Admission to the exhibition is free and it is to run through Sunday.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES