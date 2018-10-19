《TAIPEI TIMES》 Interpol refuses to back nation’s assembly bid

2018-10-19 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Interpol on Wednesday said it does not support Taiwan’s efforts to participate in its activities.

In an e-mail to the Central News Agency, Interpol said it considers China to be the sole Chinese representative to the organization.

The group did not directly respond to a question on its stance on Taiwan’s efforts to participate as an observer at Interpol’s general assembly, which starts on Nov. 16 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“In 1984, the Interpol General Assembly decided that the government of the People’s Republic of China will be the sole representative to Interpol,” the Lyon-headquartered organization said in the e-mail.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau （CIB） on Monday issued a statement saying that CIB Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po （蔡蒼柏） had last month sent a letter to Interpol requesting that the bureau be allowed to participate as an observer in next month’s meeting and its other activities, as well as use its I-24/7 criminal database.

Every Interpol member has its own national central bureau, which is responsible for communicating with the group to facilitate international cooperation in fighting crime.

Interpol said any expansion of access to each other’s criminal databases via the I-24/7 system beyond a national central bureau is a “matter for the member country concerned.”

Interpol has 192 member states.

Taiwan used to be a member, but resigned after China was admitted in 1984 and Interpol planned to change the nation’s name to “China, Taiwan.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked friendly nations who are members of the organization’s executive committee to speak up for Taiwan at a committee meeting to be held early next month, Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen （陳龍錦） said.

The US has repeatedly voiced its support for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in international organizations, including Interpol.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） on Wednesday reiterated the government’s desire to participate in Interpol, stressing the need for international cooperation in fighting drug smuggling.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed its regret and discontent over the Interpol’s citation of its 1984 decision to reject Taiwan’s participation.

“Its reply completely contravenes the founding principle of Interpol to ‘enable police around the world to work together to make the world a safer place.’ Taiwan’s bid to participate at the organization is legitmate and necessary, and has received the backing of its diplomatic allies and many like-minded countries, including the US,” the ministry said, urging Interpol to make swift, practical arrangments to ensure Taiwan’s participation to close a gap in the global crime prevention system.

Additional reporting by staff writer

