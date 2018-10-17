《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chen asked pope to visit Taiwan

2018-10-17 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Pope Francis responded favorably to an invitation to visit Taiwan, Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） told reporters yesterday after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from a trip to the Vatican City.

Chen led a delegation to the canonization ceremony on Thursday last week for pope Paul VI, archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero and five others.

During a meeting with the pope before the ceremony, Chen extended an invitation on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to visit next year, when the pontiff is scheduled to travel to Japan.

The invitation received “a cordial and amicable response” from the pope, Chen said.

During his visit he met with delegates of other nations and held discussions with several high-ranking Vatican officials on humanitarian and charitable programs that Taiwan and the Vatican have promoted, Chen said.

Vatican officials expressed their appreciation for the contributions made by Taiwan and praised it as an “important partner” of the Holy See in humanitarian and charitable efforts, he said.

Taiwan would continue its role as an indispensable partner of the Holy See and other nations in promoting religious freedom and world peace, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES