《TAIPEI TIMES》 Heritage status sought for ‘yoifo’

2018-10-15 03:00

By Tseng Nai-chiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Saviki Community Development Association is seeking intangible cultural heritage status for the wizardry tradition of the Tsou community in Chiayi County’s Alishan Township （阿里山）.

In Tsou culture, wizards, or yoifo, lead ceremonies to bless the construction of new houses, the treatment of illnesses and to ward off evil, among others.

The association is gathering materials, including artifacts, interviews and photographs, to document the Tsou tradition.

It hopes to submit an application to the Chiayi Culture and Tourism Bureau before the end of the year for the tradition to be awarded heritage status to increase awareness of Tsou culture.

Yoifo are not granted elevated social status. Like other members of the community, they are required to help with daily tasks. However, they are usually given rice, alcohol, meat and other gifts after a ceremony.

Dreams play a crucial role in determining whether a person can become a yoifo, said Shih Hsin-han （石昕漢）, president of a yoifo club.

Fifteen years ago, he said he had a dream through which he found a water source.

He became a yoifo after training that involved stepping over a fire, running 5km while carrying a 20kg pig without sweating and other tests, he said.

Yoifu are chosen by the gods rather than inheriting the title, said Shih, 66.

Similar to the training process for spirit mediums, if a person fails the tests that potential yoifo must pass, they are eliminated, he said.

Today, only 11 of them remain in the Tsou community.

Spring water, tapanzou （valerian leaves） and seeds from Chenopodium album, sometimes known as lamb’s quarters, are commonly used in rituals to pray for safety or cleanse the soul, Shih said.

Items that have been used in a ceremony can be carried as a talisman, he said, adding that they also allow yoifu to ward off evil spirits from a distance.

According to Tsou tradition, yoifu can help people resolve problems, pray for rain or sunshine, bless hunting expeditions, and even search for thieves or missing items.

However, they are strictly forbidden from using their craft to harm people or steal.

Today they are most often tasked with healing, although this must be done in conjunction with modern medicine, Shih said.

Yoifu rituals are influential within the Tsou community, said Avayi Yoifoana, the principal of Chung Shing Elementary School in Chiayi’s Jhuchi Township （竹崎）.

Yoifoana said that his family name was bestowed in honor of a yoifo who helped his ancestors more than 100 years ago.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES