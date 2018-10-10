《TAIPEI TIMES》 Saint Lucian prime minister vows continued support

2018-10-10 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet yesterday called Taiwan a valued partner and pledged that his nation would continue to support Taiwan’s right to participate in international organizations.

Chastanet, who is in Taiwan to attend today’s Double Ten National Day celebrations, said that Taiwan has earned the right to speak and engage at international gatherings and institutions.

“When you are denied that right, the main losers are the rest of the world,” he said at a military ceremony hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to welcome him.

“We, Saint Lucia, even if we are in minority, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan,” he said.

Due to their shared values and common interests, Chastanet said his country would not keep its relationship with Taiwan secret.

“We boldly reaffirm here as we did in the World Health Assembly, the United Nations and elsewhere on the world stage our friendship,” he said.

He called Taiwan’s economic and other accomplishments “remarkable and memorable,” and a global success story.

Chastanet also thanked Taiwan for helping other developing nations, including his own.

Tsai said that Chastanet is visiting Taiwan for the third time since becoming prime minister in June 2016, which is proof of the two nations’ strong and cordial bilateral ties.

Tsai also said that she wishes to visit the Caribbean nation soon to personally witness its beauty.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES