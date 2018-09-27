《TAIPEI TIMES》 It’s official: NYMU seeks merger partner

2018-09-27 03:00

By Ann Maxon and Hung Mei-hsiu / Staff reporters, with CNA

National Yang-Ming University （NYMU） yesterday decided to officially activate procedures for merging with another school after 73 of the 89 members attending a university council voted in favor of a merger.

The next step is to determine the order in which its officials would meet with interested schools, the university said in a statement.

Once a potential partner has been selected, the university council will have to review the partnership and then appy for the Ministry of Education’s approval.

While the university is not facing any short-term problems, it could over the long term given the growing competition between universities, university chief secretary Chen I-ju （陳怡如） said.

The main candidates for a merger are National Tsing Hua University （NTHU） and National Chiao Tung University （NCTU）, she said.

Officials from the two schools yesterday voiced interest in a merger with NYMU.

NTHU and NYMU not only share similar values but could be mutually complementary, NTHU president Hocheng Hong （賀陳弘） said.

They could also build the most competitive interdisciplinary College of Life Science, he said.

NCTU said it shares an emphasis on the education of integrity with NYMY and hopes the two could collaborate to cultivate students with impressive creativity as well as integrity.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES