《TAIPEI TIMES》 Self-proclaimed ‘Warren Buffett of Taiwan’ detained

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Suspected investment fraudster Chou Jui-ching （周瑞慶） was yesterday ordered detained with restricted communications after New Taipei City authorities caught him on Monday night after more than a year on the run.

Chou, who called himself the “Warren Buffett of Taiwan” in a bid to convince people of his business acumen, was wanted for allegedly defrauding more than 100 investors of an estimated NT$4 billion （US$130.31 million at the current exchange rate）.

New Taipei prosecutors indicted Chou and 10 other suspects in April last year on charges of fraud, contravening the Banking Act （銀行法） and other offenses.

Chou allegedly used an alias, Chen Tzu-lung （陳子龍）, to establish the Yi Yuan Fu Group （億圓富集團）, and registered more than 20 subsidiaries under its name, which he used in conducting “investment seminars” and touting profit-making schemes, such as stock collateral loans, e-commerce goods, peer-to-peer lending programs and regular deposits with promised fixed-term return of NT$20,000 per month.

Investigators said the various plans were all part of a ponzi scheme.

Prosecutors said many people were fooled because Chou and his staff at “Yi Yuan Fu Group” dressed like wealthy executives and distributed glossy corporate brochures that claimed the group had multiple real-estate holdings, including holiday resorts, as well as investments in food manufacturing, green energy, textile production and other industries.

Chou allegedly claimed the group and its subsidiaries were making good profits and were planning to list on the local stock market, but investigators said most were shell companies used to launder money transfers.

When raids were carried out last year, the court approved prosecutors’ request to freeze the assets of Chou, his company and his alleged fellow conspirators, which included more than 200 real-estate properties, more than 400 bank accounts, NT$50 million in cash and three luxury sedan cars.

During one of the raids, Chou escaped through a back window and he was later placed on the nation’s most-wanted list.

New Taipei City police finally located him when he went out for a Mid-Autumn Festival barbecue on Monday night with his girlfriend.

