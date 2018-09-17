《TAIPEI TIMES》 Kavalan, Sakizaya renew 140-year defense alliance

2018-09-17 03:00

By Hua Meng-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Representatives from the Kavalan and Sakizaya communities on Saturday reconfirmed an alliance that was formed in 1878 to coordinate a rebellion against Qing Dynasty settlers, who had been trying to drive them out.

The formal re-signing of the alliance took place at the Hualien Indigenous Peoples’ Cultural Center and marked the 140th anniversary since the two peoples first fought side by side.

They held a similar ceremony in 2009.

Former Sakizaya community chief Chiang Kuei-lan （江桂蘭）, 96, who uses a wheelchair, insisted on attending the ceremony, saying she wanted to witness the “historical moment.”

She was accompanied by her son, Huang Te-fu （黃德富）.

The Kavalan were represented by the head of the Kavalan community at Hualien County’s Sinshe Village （新社）, Pan Chun-fu （潘春福）, and Council of Indigenous Peoples member Chen Chung-hsiang （陳忠祥）.

The Sakizaya were represented by singer and performer Sayum Vuraw and Hsu Tsung （徐從）, head of the Sakur community near the county’s Sioulin Township （秀林）.

Three hundred people attended the ceremony, including National Dong Hwa University College of Indigenous Studies dean Pu Chung-cheng （浦忠成） and professor Pan Chi-tao （潘繼道）, Hualien County Indigenous Peoples Department Director Chen Chien-tsun （陳建村） and Presidential Office Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee member Teyra Yudaw.

The ceremony was followed by a screening of Pagalavi, a documentary about Aboriginal ceremonies conducted during epidemics made by Tzu Chi University Department of Communication Studies assistant professor Pan Chao-cheng （潘朝成）.

The film includes footage of life in the communities in the 1930s and shows members of the Aboriginal communities who are no longer alive.

An exhibition commemorated the communities’ histories of conflict and diaspora, while National Dong Hwa University professors Pan Chi-tao and Lin Su-chen （林素珍）, National Chengchi University professor Lin Shih-huei （林蒔慧） and Tzu Chi University professor Pan Chao-cheng spoke, along with guest speaker Chen Yao-chang （陳耀昌）, a doctor.

Organizers said they hoped the ceremony and exhibition would teach young people in the communities more about their heritage.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES