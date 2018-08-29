《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan a close partner in Indo-Pacific, AIT says

2018-08-29 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The US and Taiwan can be close partners in the Indo-Pacific Strategy in terms of infrastructure, energy and the digital economy, American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） Director Brent Christensen said yesterday in Taipei.

Speaking at a smart cities symposium, Christensen quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum last month to explain the US’ vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific Strategy proposed by US President Donald Trump last year.

“Free means economies should be free from outside coercion. Open means we should all adhere to market economy principles. This is what the US stands for in the Indo-Pacific, and what we intend to work for every day in our relationship with Taiwan,” Christensen said.

The US wants to help Taiwan with its Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development Program in terms of bilateral cooperation, he said.

“On energy, we want to work with Taiwan to meet its energy needs as it transitions to a nuclear-free future. On the digital economy, we want to be Taiwan’s indispensable partner as it seeks to transition to an innovation-based economy through President Tsai’s [Ing-wen, 蔡英文] ‘5+2’ innovative industries plan,” he added.

Christensen, who took office earlier this month, also praised Taiwan for leading the way in the development of sustainable smart city and circular economy technologies.

As more people are expected to move into the global middle class and into cities, developing environmentally sustainable technologies is essential, he said.

“I have every confidence that Taiwan will succeed in its goal of transitioning to an innovation-based economy,” he added.

The half-day seminar held in Taipei was organized by the AIT and attended by local and international experts.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES