《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-show host convicted of sexual assaults

2018-08-09 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday convicted former show host and entertainer Chin Wei （秦偉） on three counts of sexual assault and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

The decision was announced by presiding judge Wen Chia-chien （文家倩）, who said that Chin was guilty of offenses against sexual autonomy against three victims, handing him a four-year sentence for each count, which were combined into an eight-year term.

It was the first ruling, and Chin and his lawyer said they would file an appeal.

Allegations of Chin sexually assaulting women he worked with in the entertainment industry and female fans, including a 14-year-old, started circulating a few years ago, prompting prosecutors to start an investigation.

In 2016, Chin was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting eight women, with prosecutors recommending that he be sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Chin used his influence in the entertainment industry to lure the three women to his residence, Wen said.

The victims provided evidence, such as the place where the sexual assault took place and records of conversation with Chin, Wen said.

“As for the other five plaintiffs who had filed complaints, their cases were either based on their own testimony or included contradictory evidence. The panel of judges therefore did not convict Chin in these five cases, based on the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Wen said.

Chin insisted that he has emotional problems and was morally deficient, but that he did not force sex on the women.

“Chin is a famous personality in the entertainment industry. He participated in charitable events to create a positive public image,” Wen said.

“However, by using his stature and influence, Chin was able to persuade his victims to lower their guard,” Wen said. “He created opportunities to violate the wishes of his victims and forced himself on them.”

“Chin also promised to help them find work in the entertainment business ... then made excuses to avoid seeing them again. This shows that Chin lacks respect for a woman’s right to sexual autonomy,” Wen said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES