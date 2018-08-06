《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese street dance group wows visitors to Kuala Lumpur travel fair

2018-08-06 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Tourism Bureau’s booth at a travel fair in Malaysia yesterday wowed the crowd with eye-catching performance by a Taiwanese street dance group that included elements of the Taiwanese Taoist bajiajiang’s （Eight Generals, 八家將） movements.

The three-day Malaysia International Travel Mart Travel Fair at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur wrapped up yesterday.

The Zero Four Dance Crew, which won last year’s Asian Battleground competition, was invited to perform at the fair by the Taiwan Visitors Association’s Kuala Lumpur office.

“The group tries to combine street dance with Taiwanese traditional cultures, so that the world can see street dances with unique Taiwan features,” Zero Four crew member Chen Hsiang-song （陳翔崧） said.

Taiwan Visitors Association’s Kuala Lumpur office director Chou Shi-pi （周士弼） yesterday said Kuala Lumpur is an important transportation hub for the ASEAN members and many US and European companies are headquartered in the city, so it has unlimited development potential as a source of tourism.

Tourism is an important aspect of the government’s New Southbound Policy, he said.

There were more than 500,000 visitors to Taiwan from Malaysia last year, the largest number of visitors from Southeast Asia, and an increase of about 11 percent over the number who visited in 2016, he said.

Many young people in Malaysia are interested in the scuba diving around Green Island （綠島） and Kenting （墾丁） in Pingtung County, he said.

The Taiwan Leisure Farms Development Association, which had a booth at the fair showcasing passion fruit-flavored aiyu jelly （愛玉）, invited fair visitors to see Taiwan and taste its delicious fruit.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES