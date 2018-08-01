《TAIPEI TIMES》 Applications open for Taipei public housing units

2018-08-01 03:00

SHIFTING FOCUS: Mayor Ko Wen-je said that as there are 36,000 units that have been vacant for more than a year, the goal might be changed to promote renting them out

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday announced that applications are to open today for 510 units of Xinglong Public Housing （興隆公共住宅）.

Applications are to be accepted until Aug. 17 for the units in the D2 section at the intersection of Lane 138, Mushan Road and Lane 105, Xinglong Road in Taipei’s Wenshan District （文山）, the city government said, adding that eligible applications would be decided through a lottery.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） said that while people have often questioned the quality and aesthetics of public housing, the new projects that have been completed or are under construction would reverse that impression, as they incorporate new smart living technologies and urban aesthetics.

The new buildings have smart power meters, panels and grid systems, as well as security systems, he said, adding that lower floors would be reserved for elderly care centers, childcare centers and other social welfare facilities.

Xinglong Public Housing’s D2 section is part of the Ankang Public Housing reconstruction project.

Of the 510 units, 153 are to be reserved for Ankang Public Housing households, 26 for Aboriginal households, 153 for households registered in local boroughs, 117 for Taipei residents, 26 for people studying or working in Taipei and 35 for young entrepreneurs.

The housing units — 12-ping （39.7m2） studio apartments; 16-ping one-bedroom apartments; three types of two-bedroom apartments ranging from 21 ping to 30 ping; and 36-ping three-bedroom apartments — are to be open to the public from 10am to 4pm from Saturday to Monday next week.

Monthly rent ranges from NT$7,100 to NT$9,400 for the studio and one-bedroom apartments and NT$12,300 to NT$17,600 for the two-bedroom apartments, and is NT$21,100 for the three-bedroom apartments.

“It takes three years to finish building a house, so you cannot say that I went back on my word, and it is quite impressive to have already built 20,000 public housing units,” Ko said, when asked by reporters if he had failed to meet his goal of building 20,000 public housing units in four years.

Asked if he expects to accomplish his goal of building 50,000 public housing units in eight years, he said that negotiations before the start of a project take a significant amount of time.

However, after discovering that there are about 36,000 residential units in the city that have been vacant for more than 12 months, the mayor added that the goal might be modified to reduce new housing projects and to create more incentives to rent out vacant units.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES