《TAIPEI TIMES》 Liberal International picks Taipei for manifesto launch

2018-07-31 03:00

‘NOT BY ACCIDENT’: Taiwan ‘embodies the richness, desirability and success of liberal ideas’ and actions, the head of the federation of the world’s liberal parties said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Liberal International （LI）, an international federation of liberal political parties, yesterday launched a Chinese version of the Andorra Liberal Manifesto in Taiwan, in the hope that the document, in traditional and simplified Chinese characters, can reach as many people as possible.

“It’s not by chance or by accident that we have chosen to launch the Andorra manifesto [in Chinese] in Taiwan,” LI president Juli Minoves-Triquell told a news conference at the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） headquarters in Taipei.

Of the many reasons Minoves-Triquell cited, he said Taiwan is a beacon of democracy in the region that shares many values that LI cares deeply about.

“Taiwan embodies the richness, desirability and success of liberal ideas and liberal actions, our shared values, internationalism, the rule of law, market economy, respect for human rights,” Minoves-Triquell said.

Minoves-Triquell also praised President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and the DPP for making progress in converting these values into action in very difficult circumstances and securing Taiwan’s rightful place in the world.

“Politics in Taiwan, given the international situation, requires particular courage,” he added.

The Andorra Liberal Manifesto was adopted by LI in May last year as the group liberal parties reviews, reflects and reclaims commitments made in the 1947 Oxford Manifesto at its inception, to ensure realization of the values.

The Andorra Liberal Manifesto describes 10 goals that LI has been striving to achieve and is its blueprint for “inclusive and progressive politics for the 21st century,” Minoves-Triquell said.

The goals include promoting equal rights for all and defending human rights worldwide; strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law and civil society; and defending freedom of information, expression, the media and the right to privacy, the manifesto says.

“It is our response to the rise of populism and authoritarianism that is blighting many countries around the world,” Minoves-Triquell said.

The event was cohosted by the DPP, a member of LI since 1994.

DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴）, who has served as deputy president of LI, said that the party cherishes the opportunity to contribute to LI, which includes more than 100 political parties in five continents.

The DPP has played a role in supporting and encouraging countries in the region that advocate democratic values and it is on that basis that the DPP has formed an important partnership with LI, Hsiao said.

“We will continue to promote wider acceptance of these values,” she said.

