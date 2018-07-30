《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA says no Taiwanese hurt in Indonesian quake

2018-07-30 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA, JAKARTA

No Taiwanese have been reported injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Lombok in Indonesia early yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） said.

Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee （李憲章） said that it has checked with Taiwan’s representative office in Surabaya and can confirm that there have been no reports of deaths or injuries to Taiwanese.

Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Ger Bau-shuan （葛葆萱） also called Indonesian representative to Taiwan Robert James Bintaryo to express the government’s concern over the quake, Lee said.

The government is monitoring the aftermath of the quake and is ready to offer assistance to Indonesia should it be needed, Lee added.

In the event of an emergency, Lee said Taiwanese can seek assistance from Taiwan’s representative offices in Jakarta at 0811-984-676 or Surabaya at 0822-5766-9680, or ask their families to call MOFA’s 24-hour toll-free hotline at 0800-085-095.

The Tourism Bureau said that no Taiwanese tour groups were affected by the quake.

Vivian Ruff, an Indonesian-based Taiwanese businesswoman who runs a resort in Lombok, told the Central News Agency that the quake had not affected tourists engaging in aquatic activities.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES