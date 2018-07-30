《TAIPEI TIMES》 NZ win women’s William Jones with unbeaten run

2018-07-30 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

New Zealand trailed for most of the game, but mounted a big comeback in the final quarter to defeat Japan 85-74 at the women’s William Jones Cup basketball tournament in New Taipei City yesterday.

It was a showdown between two previously unbeaten teams, New Zealand’s Tall Ferns and Japan, who had four wins from four ahead of the final day of action at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium.

When the final buzzer sounded, New Zealand leaped for joy, celebrating the first time the Kiwis have won the women’s division, which has been dominated by the US, South Korea and Taiwan since it began in 1977.

Outstanding efforts came from the tandem threat of Ashleigh Karaitiana and Stella Beck, who scored 25 and 24 points respectively.

Japan, the defending champions, had thoughts of retaining the title when they led 46-35 at halftime. They were still ahead 62-57 at the end of the third quarter.

However, the Tall Ferns, under coach Guy Molloy’s guidance, withstood the pressure and played some scintillating defense to limit the opposition to 12 points while they hit 28 in the final quarter.

New Zealand （5-0） opened the tournament on Wednesday, overwhelming India （0-5） 114-39, before seeing off a tough challenge from South Korea （2-3） 93-74 the next day.

The Tall Ferns prevailed over Taiwan Blue （3-2） on Friday, winning 69-62, but had an easier time on Saturday against Taiwan White （1-4）, winning 88-66.

In other results yesterday, Taiwan White downed India 91-60, while Taiwan Blue beat South Korea 76-60.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES