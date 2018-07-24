《TAIPEI TIMES》 Job applicants asked improper interview questions, poll says

2018-07-24 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

More than 80 percent of new graduates said that they were asked inappropriate questions during one-on-one job interviews, while more than 20 percent said that they were sexually harassed, a survey conducted by online job bank yes123 showed.

Yes123 yesterday released a survey titled “Challenges facing new jobseekers and unemployment anxiety” in which 80.6 percent of respondents said that they had been asked about their relationship status, hobbies, plans for marriage or having a family, physical and mental health, star sign, blood type, religion or politics.

During such interviews many jobseekers said they were subject to personal criticism, mainly directed at their “educational background, weight, body shape or physical appearance.”

Furthermore, 20.4 percent said that they had encountered “verbal abuse and discrimination.”

Young people said some interviewers tended to be inappropriate, particularly with female interviewees, with 23.6 percent saying that they experienced verbal or sexual harassment.

These incidents included questions about menstrual pain, sexual orientation, height and weight, and other physical measurements.

When first-time jobseekers encounter such situations, they should express their dissatisfaction and politely decline to answer, yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-bin （楊宗斌） said, adding that one could indicate the inconvenience of discussing the issues, or ask how they relate to the job.

An online questionnaire was sent to members of yes123 who had graduated and been interviewed this year, completed military service or were exempted from military service.

The survey, conducted from July 5 to Tuesday last week, collected 1,290 valid samples and had an error margin of 2.73 percentage points.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES