《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese Wimbledon boys’ champion to turn pro

2018-07-17 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA and AFP, LONDON

Young Taiwanese tennis player Tseng Chun-hsin （曾俊欣） said he is planning to turn professional after winning the boys’ singles title at the French Open last month and Wimbledon on Sunday.

After being defeated in the final of the Australian Open in January, Tseng has won two consecutive Grand Slam titles and is due to play at the US Open next month and the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October, the 16-year-old told reporters after beating Jack Draper of Britain in the Wimbledon boys’ singles final.

He also plans to turn professional next year, Tseng said.

His father, Tseng Yu-te （曾育德）, who is also his coach, said the victory at Wimbledon was just the beginning.

Speaking about his victory over Draper 6-1, 6-7 （2/7）, 6-4 earlier in the day, Tseng Chun-hsin said he found it easier in the first set, but started to feel the pressure after failing to break serve in the second.

After losing the second set, he managed to improve his level of concentration in the third.

“It’s really given me big confidence. It was a really big achievement. I have to thank so many people that helped me to achieve this goal,” Tseng Chun-hsin said.

“I think after this next year I will start to play professional tournaments. This year I play maybe US Open and after I will turn to the pro circuit,” he said. “My favorite idol is Kei Nishikori, because I think he’s the best Asian player. I play similar to him, so I want to be like him.”

The young Taiwanese player’s Wimbledon victory came exactly 20 years after Swiss star Roger Federer won the Wimbledon’s boys’ singles and doubles titles in 1998.

Tseng Chun-hsin was born on Aug. 8, the same day as Federer.

“I am grateful my parents gave me such an auspicious birth date,” he said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Premier William Lai （賴清德） congratulated the young player on his victory.

Tseng’s family sells tanghulu （糖葫蘆） — candied haws — at the Lehua Night Market in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District （永和）, Lai said, adding: “Tseng [Chun-hsin] is the hope for a new generation of Taiwanese tennis players.”

Lai thanked Tseng for allowing the world to see Taiwan, and wished him success in his tennis career.

Additional reporting by CNA

