《TAIPEI TIMES》 FIFA final marked with matches and outdoor screening

2018-07-16 03:00

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

TV networks and government agencies yesterday got together to organize Taiwan’s biggest soccer World Cup final party, transforming the grounds in front of Taipei’s Presidential Office Building into soccer fields.

The “World Cup Championship Night,” hosted by the Chinese Television System （CTS, 華視） network, started in the afternoon with thousands of people taking in freestyle soccer skills displays, five-on-five matches, musical performances and other entertainment.

The party was to last into the early morning, bringing together sports fans for the World Cup finale between Croatia and France, which was to be shown on a 450-inch （11.43m） screen from 11pm.

CTS held the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup games along with ELTA TV.

The matches played in front of the Presidential Office Building included children’s’ contests held by the Taiwan Mini Football Association, while five adult squads vied for the “Taiwan Cup” （台灣盃）, including two teams of migrant workers from Vietnam and Indonesia, a “Team Japan” and a “UN Team” of other foreigners.

The organizers made a special effort to invite the Indonesian and Vietnamese migrant workers to participate, CTS general manager Leo Chuang （莊豐嘉） said.

“We know that soccer is very popular in Southeast Asian nations and their national squads are very skilled,” Chuang said. “Even when working in Taiwan, migrant workers still take time out on weekends to play soccer.”

“New Taipei City and Taoyuan have been holding tournaments where foreigners form teams and compete against each other, and our event here reflects the open and diverse nature of Taiwanese society,” he said.

Public Television Service chairwoman Tchen Yu-chiou （陳郁秀） said she wanted to show that diversity to the world.

“It sends out a message that Taiwan is a friendly country and that we are open to different cultures,” she said.

Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu （陳菊）, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan （蘇嘉全） and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌） were to make an appearance at the event in the evening, CTS officials said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES