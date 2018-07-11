《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan donates another US$1m to counter terrorism

2018-07-11 03:00

OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE: The donation to the US initiative focuses on humanitarian aid and promoting stability in the fight against Islamic State

By Nadia Tsao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter in Washington, with staff writer

The government yesterday donated US$1 million to minesweeping operations in Syria under the US’ Operation Inherent Resolve, bringing its total contributions to counter the rising threat from Islamic State operations to US$25 million in cash and goods.

Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰） presented the donation to the US government, represented by American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） Washington Office managing director John Norris Jr, at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

Holding the event at the institute was meant to highlight Taiwan’s role in global anti-terrorism efforts and was the result of negotiations between Taiwan and the US, Kao said.

The government wants Taiwanese to understand how their taxes are contributing to combating international terrorism, Kao said.

Since its acceptance into the US-ledGlobal Coalition to Defeat ISIS （Islamic State of Iraq and Syria） in 2014, Taiwan has focused on offering humanitarian aid and promoting stability, Kao said, adding that its efforts have been recognized by other partners time and again.

When asked if Taiwan had asked for the event to be held at the US Department of State, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Laura Stone said that the AIT hosted the event, and that Taiwanese officials had been invited to the State Department to attend events on anti-terrorism.

Stone’s comment refers to Kao’s invitation to attend the first general meeting for all coalition members at the State Department in March last year.

At the event, US Deputy Special Presidential Envoy Terry Wolff said that Taiwan plays an important role in global anti-

terrorism efforts and thanked the nation for its contributions on behalf of Washington.

Taiwan also instructed a non-governmental organization to represent its interests in global coalition’s meeting in Morocco on June 25.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES