《TAIPEI TIMES》 Typhoon Maria heading toward northern Taiwan

2018-07-09 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Typhoon Maria is moving toward the seas off northern Taiwan, and a sea warning will be issued this afternoon at the earliest if it remains on this path and perhaps a land warning on Tuesday morning, the Central Weather Bureau （CWB） said yesterday.

As of 8pm, Maria was 1,660km east of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, moving west-northwest at 27kph toward the waters off northern Taiwan, the bureau said.

Maria is to be at its closest to Taiwan proper from this evening to tomorrow, bringing winds and rain to the north of the island.

Maria, whose radius reached 280km, has maximum sustained winds of 190kph, with gusts of up to 234kph.

There were already rough waves yesterday along the coast of southeastern, eastern and northern Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula and Matsu, the bureau said, advising people to be careful when near the seaside.

Due to Maria, ferry services between Taitung County and Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼） and Green Island （綠島） will be suspended tomorrow and Wednesday, transportation companies announced yesterday.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES