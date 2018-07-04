《TAIPEI TIMES》 Limited-edition beer EasyCard to discourage DUI

2018-07-04 03:00

By Huang Chien-hao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In a drive to promote public transportation and discourage driving under the influence （DUI）, Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp and EasyCard Corp yesterday announced a limited sale of 9,600 Taiwan Beer-themed EasyCards.

The “card” is shaped like a miniature Taiwan Beer bottle and can function as a keyring, the companies told a news conference, adding that they are to be sold for NT$390 （US$12.75） each.

Thirty percent of the sales, estimated at about NT$1.25 million, is to be donated to Taiwan Against Drunk Driving and the Formosa Association for the Surgery of Trauma, the firms said.

There were 103,670 DUI cases last year, with 11,132 cases in Taipei alone, they said, citing National Police Agency statistics.

The firms said they created the limited-edition “card” to promote the use of mass transit after drinking instead of driving.

While drinking alcohol is not a bad thing, driving under the influence is, EasyCard chairman Kenneth Lin （林向愷） said, adding that the promotion aims to remind people that public transit is available for transportation after consuming alcohol.

The keyring bottle also glows when scanned by a card reader to indicate when it has been authenticated, EasyCard said.

The “card” is to go on sale at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and MRT souvenir shops, as well as on PChome, the companies said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES