《TAIPEI TIMES》 Military sisters donate to alma mater

2018-06-24 03:00

By Liu Wan-chun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Three sisters from a military family on Tuesday donated NT$10,000 to Tainan’s Deguang Catholic High School, their alma mater, as a gesture of thanks. They are attending or have graduated from US military academies with scholarships.

Hu Chia-yu （胡家瑜）, Hu Chia-lin （胡家琳） and Hu Chia-chi （胡家琪） were accompanied by their father, retired army staff sergeant Hu Yuan-te （胡元德）, and mother, Chiang Shih-ying （江世櫻）.

In the Hu household, discipline was drummed into them at an early age, the sisters said, adding that they were in the habit of making their own beds long before they attended a military institution.

Hu Chia-yu, the eldest, attended the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and is serving as a Lieutenant in the Republic of China Navy. She was recently accepted into the Master of Arts program of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California.

When Hu Chia-yu graduated seven years ago, she donated NT$10,000 from her military pay to Deguang Catholic High School.

Hu Chia-lin, followed her older sister’s footsteps and was on the Service Rifle and Pistol Team at the Annapolis academy. She serves in the navy with the rank of lieutenant （junior grade）.

“I represented the country and my school. I let the faculty and my classmates know that I came from Taiwan and the Republic of China,” she said

Hu Chia-chi, the youngest, enrolled in the US Military Academy at West Point in New York earlier in March and US President Donald Trump presided over the ceremony.

Hu Chia-chi said joining West Point, which is the US Army’s officer academy, was always her first choice, as her father was an army soldier and the army is the first branch of the armed forces.

“Also, father always wanted to become an officer, so I am fulfilling both of our dreams,” she said, adding that she would pursue extracurricular activities that raise awareness of Taiwan.

Studying abroad has contributed to their personal growth and they have represented the nation and its armed forces in the US, they said.

Hu Yuan-te said that when his youngest daughter graduates in four years’ time he would be the lowest-ranking soldier in his own home.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES