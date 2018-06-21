《TAIPEI TIMES》 Alleged trespassers use TRA line for party

2018-06-21 03:00

OFF LIMITS: The feeder line is for emergency use only and would be inspected for any damage or loss, with trespassers facing fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Members of alternative events collective Unregulated Masses （野青眾） allegedly trespassed on a defunct Taiwan Railways Administration （TRA） underground feeder line near Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park （華山1914） and used it as a party venue.

A netizen, who claimed to live near the park, shared screenshots on Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s largest online academic bulletin board system, of photographs that were originally posted by participants of a techno party on Friday last week allegedly organized by Unregulated Masses.

The underground feeder line is off-limits to the public, but party-goers climbed over the walls and gate to enter, the netizen said, adding that they would be able to walk to the TRA’s main railway lines and Taipei Railway Station from there.

Some screenshots showed foreigners walking or sitting on railway tracks.

“Nobody would bother to visit the underground feeder line if it was not for this party,” the netizen said. “Most railway enthusiasts would not trespass onto the line either, because they know doing so would cause the TRA trouble.”

“I just want to say that, whatever these people’s intentions were, the event brought trouble to the neighborhood and even threatened railway safety,” the netizen said, adding that the organizer quickly passed the buck when the misdeed was exposed.

The public is prohibited from visiting the feeder line, which is now only used to evacuate train passengers and enable fire engines or other large machinery to enter during an emergency, the TRA said.

The property is surrounded by 3m-tall walls and the entrance has a metal door that was locked with a chain, the agency said.

The feeder line was used to film the movie Zone Pro Site （總鋪師）, and the production team had to apply to use it, the TRA said.

The organizer of the party did not file an application, it added.

Trespassers face fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 for contravening the Railway Act （鐵路法）, the agency said, adding that the incident has been reported to the Railway Police Bureau.

The feeder line would be inspected and any damage or loss of railway property would be reported to the police, it said.

Unregulated Masses said the party was organized by some of its members in a personal capacity and did not involve the group.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES