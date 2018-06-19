《TAIPEI TIMES》 Park to feature installation of stained glass, ceramics

2018-06-19 03:00

By Chang Ching-ya and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An installation featuring stained glass and ceramic art is being put together at Taichung’s Huludun Park, and would be a first in the nation once complete.

Given their fragility, ceramic and glass art are normally displayed indoors, the Taichung Construction Bureau said, adding that it decided to take a chance this year by installing four such pieces at the park.

They would be illuminated to allow their colors to shine, it added.

The art pieces, whose designs feature natural elements such as butterflies and flowers, blend with the park’s natural environment and with the World Flora Exposition that the city would be hosting from November, the bureau said.

One of the pieces, which features flower petals, has already been placed at the park’s entrance to greet visitors, the bureau said, adding that it hopes visitors will be amazed from the moment that they enter the park.

“The glass petals, which will never wilt and fall, represent a love that will never die,” the bureau said.

The piece is the largest of the four, with a volume of 108m3, it added.

Another piece combines six smaller elements to portray a wedding ceremony taking place on water, while a third installation uses stained glass to portray an intricately decorated wedding cake, the bureau said.

As part of the city’s commitment to the spirit of environmental sustainability, the pieces will continue to be used after the flower exposition concludes, bureau director-general Huang Yu-lin （黃玉霖） said.

Two of the installations would remain at the park, while the other two would be installed elsewhere, he said, adding that the exposition’s spirit would live on in the art pieces.

The four installations, on which work began late last month, are to be completed on Monday next week, the bureau said.

The exposition is to open on Nov. 3 and run through April 24 next year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES