《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tourism Bureau launches Formosa Summer Festival

2018-06-15 03:00

TASTY TRAVELS: The agency has ensured that seven frozen desserts from around the nation are marketed at tourist attractions and events in their native regions

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Bureau yesterday officially launched the Formosa Summer Festival in Taipei, encouraging people to begin their summer by tasting the nation’s frozen desserts.

Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui （周永暉） said the festival is to highlight seven famous frozen treats: aiyu jelly with ice from Chiayi County, mango shaved ice from Tainan, big bowl shaved ice from Kaohsiung, cactus ice cream from Penghu County, shaved ice with sakura shrimp from Pingtung County, sugar apple ice from Taitung County and popsicles produced by the Hualien Sugar Factory.

The bureau has retained local celebrities as dessert ambassadors, including travel program hosts Gigi Lin （林如琦） and her husband, Stanley Lai （賴宥銘）, who are to promote aiyu jelly with ice and mango shaved ice respectively.

Fitness trainer Eddie Pan （潘若迪） is to promote big bowl shaved ice, while Shanny Tu （涂珊）, also known as A Nuo （阿諾）, is to promote shaved ice with sakura shrimp.

Ultramarathoner Kevin Lin （林義傑） has been entrusted with promoting cactus ice cream, while radio disc jockey Dennis Au （區耕祥） is to promote sugar apple ice and Hualien Sugar Factory’s popsicles.

While people travel around the nation to taste the desserts, they can visit tourist attractions and attend other summer events in the areas, Chou said.

For example, visitors to Taitung could sample the sugar apple ice and visit the Wuling Green Tunnel （武嶺綠色隧道） in Luye Township （鹿野）, he said.

“Taiwan has a wide variety of colorful frozen desserts. We hope that this festival will show people that eating frozen desserts is a must-do when traveling in Taiwan in the summer, and that they would surely regret leaving the nation without tasting some of them,” Chou said.

The bureau had previously organized Summer Solstice 235, a campaign that featured tourism events in communities on the Tropic of Cancer.

“Although Summer Solstice 235 generated a lot of publicity and proved to be a productive and effective campaign, it only focused on tourism events in cities and counties on the Tropic of Cancer,” Domestic Tourism Division section chief Tsai Tsung-sheng （蔡宗昇） said. “As we are seeking to enlarge the scale of tourism campaigns overseas, the question we should be asking is: What can tourists see in Taiwan when they come in summer?”

The new festival includes Summer Solstice 235 events, as well as events in other areas of the nation, Tsai said.

The bureau said it has also ensured that the frozen desserts are marketed in tourist attractions and events in their native regions.

It cited as examples visitors to the Tropic of Cancer Museum in Chiayi trying aiyu jelly with ice while they are there and attendees at a black sand arts festival in Kaohsiung’s Cijin District （旗津） enjoying big bowl shaved ice.

The bureau said it has worked with firms including Taiwan FamilyMart Co, Taisun Enterprise Co and Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp to create Formosa Summer Festival-themed products.

It has also worked with travel agencies to incorporate events into tour packages, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES