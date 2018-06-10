《TAIPEI TIMES》 Basketball star Jeremy Lin encourages graduates to learn to enjoy life’s journey

2018-06-10 03:00

By Nien Miao-yun, Su Chin-fong and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Several universities held their graduation ceremonies yesterday, including National Chengchi University, where US National Basketball Association （NBA） star Jeremy Lin （林書豪） wooed students and teachers with a humorous speech in English.

Lin, who is the second Harvard graduate to enter the NBA, was unable to attend his own graduation at the time because of his busy basketball training schedule.

However, he did not regret missing the ceremony, as he was “chasing his dreams,” he said, adding that everyone should step outside of their comfort zones.

When he decided to join the NBA, his mother withdrew all of her retirement savings to help him with training and told him he had two years to achieve his dream, Lin said, adding: “Actually my mom is also quite crazy!”

Knowing how to enjoy the journey and knowing how to feel happy for others is important, Lin said.

Finding one’s purpose in life is more important than simply chasing a dream and having nothing else after that dream is achieved, he said, adding that he has been happier during the past two years, despite having health issues, than he was during the “Linsanity” period.

Meanwhile, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong （葉俊榮） issued awards to six immigrants who graduated from Chiayi’s Toko University as a way of encouraging the nation’s immigrants.

The six overcame language and cultural barriers to achieve outstanding results, which was worth learning from, school president Chang Hsu-chung （張淑中） said.

National Sun Yat-sen University Executive Masters in Business Administration students also held their graduation ceremony yesterday, with the 15 graduating students donating the proceeds of their collaborative book Perseverance in the Building of Dreams （築夢的堅持：15位創業家的追夢之旅） to the school.

National Tainan University graduates walked from their campus to the Tainan Confucian Temple to offer prayers and give thanks to their teachers, while graduates at Chaoyang University of Technology strung 5,000 differently colored pinwheels across their campus to act as a dream catcher.

Additional reporting by Chang Chung-yi and Hung Jui-chin

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES