《TAIPEI TIMES》War drills include civilian experts for winning plan

2018-06-05 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The live-fire phase of the annual Han Kuang military exercise, designed to test and boost Taiwan’s defense capabilities, began yesterday and is incorporating civilian repair, logistics and supply personnel to formulate a winning asymmetric war strategy, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The series of drills follow a string of computer-simulated war games that were conducted from April 30 to May 4.

Based on the scenario of an imminent Chinese attack, the drills examine the role of civilian personnel and reserve forces — showcasing the nation’s logistics and supply capabilities in backing up war-damaged telecommunications systems — and incorporate the annual Wanan air raid drills that also began in northern Taiwan yesterday, said Major General Yeh Kuo-hui （葉國輝）, chief of the ministry’s Operations and Planning Division.

Today, joint air-sea combat exercises would simulate a real-time invasion in waters off Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Taitung.

Tomorrow, anti-landing exercises with non-live-fire “strategic confrontations” showing how troops would respond to invading forces are to take place in coastal areas of western Taiwan, with live-fire training at Hsinchu County’s Northern United Examination Center and Pingtung County’s Joint Operations Training Base later in the day.

Joint anti-airborne exercises at Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Base on Thursday would test troops’ ability to repel a force attempting to take over the airport.

