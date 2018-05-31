《TAIPEI TIMES》 US drill a ‘superb’ opportunity: minister

2018-05-31 03:00

CHINA INVITE RESCINDED: Lawmakers demanded to know what headway the government was making in efforts to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa （嚴德發） yesterday said the US government’s removal of China from the Rim of the Pacific Exercise invitation list has created a “superb” opportunity for Taiwan to be included in the military drill.

Yen made the remark in response to questions from lawmakers during a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

The Rim of the Pacific Exercise is held every two years in June and July, and is overseen by the US Pacific Fleet.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying （蔡適應） asked if the government is stepping up its efforts to participate after Washington on Wednesday last week rescinded its invitation to China for this year’s exercise.

The government has consistently lobbied to be a part of the exercise and the decision to do so this year was not prompted by China’s exclusion, Yen said.

Tsai said he believes Taiwan has an excellent opportunity to participate this year, because the nation’s exclusion in the past stemmed from China’s threats to pull out of the drill.

Participation in the exercise would be beneficial, even if only logistical units are involved, Tsai said, adding that the government should put more effort into negotiating the issue with the US.

The US Congress has expressed its support for improving bilateral military ties with Taiwan, as shown by the passing of the National Defense Authorization Act and other bills, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu （李彥秀） said, adding that lawmakers would like to know how much headway the government has made in lobbying for Taiwan’s inclusion in the exercise.

The government is grateful for support from the US and the laws should have a positive effect on official Taiwan-US exchanges, Yen said.

The government continues to engage in meaningful dialogue with the US, including negotiating for arms sales and for inclusion in the exercise, he said, adding that Taiwan has “a superb opportunity” to be part of the exercise, but much depends on the attitude of US policymakers.

Meanwhile, the minister dismissed a report that the US might send technical specialists to Taiwan to assist in building submarines.

“There is no such information and it is a groundless report,” Yen said at the hearing.

Taipei-based online media outlet Up Media yesterday reported that a US submarine design team had requested approval from US government authorities to help Taiwan build submarines, because of an agreement it had signed with CSBC Corp, Taiwan （台船）.

The request was being reviewed and if given the green light, the design team would send 200 specialists to work at CSBC and take part in Taiwan’s “indigenous defense submarine program” by as early as the end of this year, the report said.

Although he dismissed the report, Yen confirmed ongoing defense ties between Taiwan and the US.

“We appreciate the long-term support of the US Congress, which has advocated bills that are friendly to Taiwan, that help strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities and boost bilateral military exchanges,” Yen said. “These exchanges are aimed at cementing peace and stability in the region, and we will continue to develop bilateral consultations.”

The US House of Representatives on Thursday last week passed the US$717 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 that included provisions to assist with the improvement of Taiwan’s military capabilities.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES