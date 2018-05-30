《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan and Haiti pledge to help each other

2018-05-30 03:00

COOPERATION PROJECTS: The two nations agreed to collaborate on economic and infrastructure development in Haiti and encourage Taiwanese to invest there

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday talked with visiting Haitian President Jovenel Moise about mutual assistance between the two nations to promote their sustainable development.

During a military ceremony to welcome Moise in front of the Presidential Office Building, Tsai said Haiti has long been supportive of Taiwan’s participation in the international community.

Moise spoke for Taiwan during last year’s annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly. In April this year, Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Rodrigue sent a written appeal to the WHO supporting the legitimacy of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly.

Tsai said she is looking to deepen relations between the two nations by increasing exchanges and promoting cooperation projects.

During a visit to Taiwan in April, Rodrigue exchanged views on bilateral cooperation projects with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund.

The power grid distribution system and rice cultivation projects proposed by Rodrigue are the focus of bilateral cooperation between the two nations, Tsai said, adding that the two nations are soon to start negotiations on pushing cooperation in these areas.

Moise said the relationship between the nations is based on longstanding friendship, and he reiterated Haiti’s willingness to strengthen ties with Taiwan.

Tsai and Moise yesterday signed a joint communique that will further bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

The communique sets in writing an agreement to establish a high-level taskforce that is to draft, within 60 days, new terms of collaboration on economic and infrastructure development in Haiti as well as potential ways to attract more Taiwanese investors to the Caribbean nation.

The Haitian government has launched the Caravan of Change Initiative that aims to promote employment and economic development in Haiti and lay a solid foundation for national development, Moise said.

Moise told Tsai that the two nations have shared political interests and that he believes the establishment of bilateral cooperation in these areas would create a win-win situation for both.

Moise arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a five-day state visit, his first since taking office early last year.

According to sources, Taiwan has pledged a low interest loan of NT$4.5 billion （US$150.06 million） to help Haiti improve its power supply network.

Additional reporting by Su Yung-yao

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES