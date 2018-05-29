《TAIPEI TIMES》 Committee suggests DPP nominate Yao for Taipei

2018-05-29 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Electoral Strategy Committee yesterday said it would suggest that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, who is the party chairperson, nominate Legislator Pasuya Yao （姚文智） to be the party’s Taipei mayoral candidate.

Tsai needs to approve the nomination, which would also have to be confirmed by the DPP Central Executive Committee for Yao to become the DPP’s candidate.

Tsai’s decision is expected tomorrow, the party said.

Yao said he was grateful to the committee for its support and hopeful that DPP members would unite behind his candidacy, because he is confident in his ability to win the race.

Asked to comment during a meeting of the Taipei City Council yesterday afternoon on the DPP’s announcement, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） reiterated what he has said to similar inquiries in the past: That there are many matters that are out of his control and so he is just focused on doing his duties well.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Taipei City Councilor Chin Huei-chu （秦慧珠） asked Ko what his strategy would be against Yao and KMT candidate Ting Shou-chung （丁守中）.

His strategy is to be himself and do his job well, Ko replied.

“Speaking ill of others does not make oneself become better,” he said, adding that he does not want to try to appeal to voters with “extreme ideologies” for their support.

In related news, Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun （陳景峻）, a DPP member, released a statement saying he plans to stay in his job.

Several city councilors have asked whether Chen would resign given that the DPP has decided not support Ko’s re-election bid after it backed him in 2014.

In his statement, Chen reviewed his long working relationship with Ko, and said that he had acted as a communication bridge between the pan-green camp and the independent Ko, which he described as “white power.”

Chen said he had put into practice the DPP’s political ideas over the past two years while serving in the city government, and he still believes “cooperation between the ‘white’ and ‘green,’” and the formation of a “governing coalition” is the best way forward for the nation.

“Having considered the options, I have decided to stay and handle my responsibilities. Hopefully I can resolve the conflict between grassroots supporters of the ‘white’ and pan-green camps, facilitating more dialogue,” Chen said.

He was grateful for the DPP’s support and for Ko’s trust in him, Chen said.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-ho and CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES