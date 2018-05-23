《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tsai asks the US for tariff exemption

2018-05-23 03:00

SELECTUSA: As part of the nation’s bid to strengthen US economic ties, a large delegation is to attend a conference next month for direct investments in the US

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday urged the US to include Taiwan in an exemption list for its tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“A stable economic partnership between Taiwan and the US plays a positive role in Washington’s economic security,” Tsai said. “We hope the US will include Taiwan in the exemption list for tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.”

She made the remarks while meeting with a delegation from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

US President Donald Trump on March 8 signed an order to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The order includes a provision that nations seeking exemption from the tariffs are allowed to propose “satisfactory alternative means” to address trade inequities.

It was the first time in more than three decades that the US invoked the law to protect a domestic industry from the competition brought about by imports.

Despite talks with the US, Taiwan has not been added to the exemption list, but has vowed to obtain the status through continued negotiations.

During the meeting with the delegation, Tsai said that Taiwan would continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the US on a wide range of economic and trade issues, adding that she hoped the commission could help advance the two nations’ strategic economic partnership.

To strengthen ties with the US, Taiwan is to send a large delegation to Washington to participate in next month’s “SelectUSA” investment summit, which focuses on direct investments in the US, she said.

Tsai said she was delighted that 172 US representatives and 13 senators had written to the WHO to express their support for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s World Health Assembly, from which it has been excluded.

Taiwan had hoped to attend the meeting as an observer, as it did from 2009 to 2016, but did not receive an invitation because of Beijing’s opposition.

The US Congress in 2000 established the commission to monitor, investigate and submit an annual report to the legislature on the national security implications of the economic relationship between Washington and Beijing.

The delegation included commission vice chairwoman Carolyn Bartholomew and commissioners Roy Kamphausen, Jonathan Stivers, Katherine Tobin and Larry Wortzel, the Presidential Office said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES