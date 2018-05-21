《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘To rely on others is to invite disaster,’ founder of band for disabled kids says

2018-05-21 03:00

By Huang Shu-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than a decade ago, teacher Wu Chiang-ming （吳江明）, now retired at 56, began a project in Yunlin County’s Dounan Township （斗南） to harness disabled children’s musical skills to provide them with other career choices than working at massage parlors or stands.

When she was still teaching, she was appointed the county’s counselor for special education and for visually impaired people, and in that capacity she noticed that the most often taught skill for students with visual impairments was massaging, Wu said.

“I did not want them to only have the vocation of masseur to look forward to in life,” she said.

When Wu first started a band, most of its members were visually impaired, but after news of the band’s existence spread through word of mouth, other students with special needs started joining as well, she said.

“We turned no one away, as long as they wanted to join us,” Wu said.

The band members came from different schools and it initially had no designated rehearsal space, so they practiced in band members’ homes, Wu said.

During that period, everyone brought their own portable seats, Wu said, adding that the band finally found a designated rehearsal space when she took back an apartment she had been renting out.

“To rely on others is to invite disaster,” Wu said, adding that she started the band so that the children could learn to be self-sufficient.

In line with that goal, the band never asked for donations, hired a professional teacher or purchased large equipment, until it won its first bit of funding from a performance, Wu said.

“We started with the easily mastered and cheaper instruments, such as the recorder and castanets,” Wu said, adding that she petitioned the county government for NT$20,000 in subsidies, with which she bought a keyboard.

Initially at a loss about what to do with six hearing-impaired students, Wu said she first arranged to have them be the dancing troupe.

However, one student, who had been in a car accident, asked to play an instrument and eventually managed to hear the sounds of the keyboard, Wu said.

She said the incident made her realize that she was also stereotyping the students.

Every person has a different range of hearing, Wu said, adding that some were especially attuned to high-pitched sounds.

While tuning before performances, Wu said she would often let a visually impaired band member play the first tone.

Many members with hearing disabilities have learned to master different instruments, Wu said.

Two brothers, who play keyboard and saxophone, regularly perform at a tourist factory in Douliou Township （斗六）, and their grandmother was moved to tears when she saw her grandchildren perform, Wu said.

Her husband and daughter have helped her with the endeavor, Wu said, adding that her husband helps with the teaching and helps record performances, while her daughter, who has played the piano since childhood, has also helped with the lessons.

“Now that I’m retired, I want to do what I can,” Wu said, adding that as long as there are children willing to join the band, it would not disappear.

More than a decade after the band’s establishment, it has helped 20 disabled children regain their self-confidence and become self-sufficient, Wu said.

The first members of the band performed in Singapore in 2015, founding band members have obtained street performance artist licenses, and one former member playing the jazz drum earns enough during weekends to pay for his daycare fees and hire a tutor during the week, Wu said.

The second generation of band members are preparing to perform in Malaysia this year.

“These children are like my own and I cannot bear the idea that they would ever have to rely on donations from others,” Wu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES