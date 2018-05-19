《TAIPEI TIMES》 Farmers to get wider coverage

2018-05-19 03:00

SAFETY NET: Lawmakers passed bills allowing farmers to enroll in the Occupational Injury Insurance scheme and entitling relatively wealthy farmers to public pensions

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments to the Farmer Health Insurance Act （農民健康保險條例） on third reading, extending the coverage of the Occupational Injury Insurance to about 1.16 million farmers nationwide.

The Council of Agriculture （COA）, which is responsible for the act, said that it would initiate a soft launch of the improved farmers’ insurance system in November.

Citing calculations by the council, COA Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung （陳吉仲） said at a committee review of the amendments earlier this month that farmers covered by the Farmers’ Health Insurance system would have to pay just an additional NT$14 （US$0.47） per month to enjoy the benefits offered by the Occupational Injury Insurance system.

Under the amendments, the insured is to shoulder 60 percent of the premium if their household registration is in one of the six special municipalities, while their local governments and the council would each pay 20 percent of the fee.

If the insured lives in another city or county, their local governments would shoulder 30 percent of the premium, while the council would provide the remaining 10 percent.

Farmers can decide whether they want to be included in the new insurance scheme, which offers the same terms by which the insured can claim compensation as they would under the Occupational Injury Insurance system: If the insured is injured or hospitalized due to work, becomes disabled because of an occupational hazard, or dies at work, in which case their family or beneficiaries would receive compensation equivalent to 30 times their monthly premium, or NT$306,000 （US$10,230）.

Insured people who fraudulently claim compensation, such as by using falsified documentation or reports, are to be fined two times the compensation they have received and be credited for any ensuing legal liabilities, an amendment stipulates.

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Tsai Pei-hui （蔡培慧） said that farmers are exposed to a range of occupational hazards — such as heat stroke and injuries from the use of pesticides, herbicides or machinery — but for decades these hazards were overlooked by the government.

She lauded the legislation, saying that everyone toiling in the fields deserves the nation’s support and protection.

In a related development, an amendment to the Temporary Statute Regarding the Welfare Pension of Senior Farmers （老年農民福利津貼暫行條例） also passed its third reading yesterday.

The amendment eased the “luxury clause” targeting farmers aged 65 or older who own properties worth NT$5 million or more, who, according to the former rules, were not eligible to receive farmers’ pensions.

Farmers who own land that has been designated by the government as a reserved site for public infrastructure or had land that has been expropriated, but have not received reimbursements can deduct the value of their properties when their eligibility for receiving pension is reviewed.

Pensions are to be reinstated for farmers who have been excluded from the pension system due to increases in the assessed value of land or houses they own, provided that they have not bought or inherited any properties since Jan. 1 this year.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-ho

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES