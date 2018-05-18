《TAIPEI TIMES》 Coalition asks public to defeat anti-gay proposals

2018-05-18 03:00

CONFRONT DISCRIMINATION: Coalition convener Jennifer Lu said: ‘Please help us by voting no to the referendum proposals ... put an end to hate speech’

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

A coalition of LGBT rights groups shared firsthand accounts of discrimination collected from the LGBT community and called on the public to support their campaign to defeat three anti-LGBT referendum proposals by donating to yesterday’s event celebrating International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

To confront discrimination against the LGBT community, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, the Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy, the Awakening Foundation and several other foundations collected 200 accounts from LGBT people about their most painful discrimination experiences, coalition convener Jennifer Lu （呂欣潔） said.

“A girl in Taichung shared how a relative told her at her mother’s funeral: ‘Your mother died because of how obnoxious you are,’” Lu said.

A woman, surnamed Chen （陳）, was told by her family that legalizing same-sex marriage would encourage promiscuity, Lu said.

“A graduate student in New Taipei City said his father told him: ‘If you are gay, I would rather have another child and throw you out of the house,’” she said.

The purpose of sharing the stories was not to punish those who discriminate or victimize LGBT people, but rather to acknowledge their pain and promote dialogue that will make society more inclusive, she said.

Of the 200 accounts, 48 percent described discrimination from parents, while 15 percent recounted discrimination from friends, she said, adding that discrimination from other family members accounted for 6 percent.

When the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association was first founded two decades ago, resources for LGBT rights were very limited, association secretary-general Tsai Ying-chih （蔡瑩芝） said.

While the LGBT rights movement has made progress in the past 20 years, the stories show how much work remains to be done, she said.

Over the past few years, many influential religious groups have attempted to stigmatize the LGBT community and block a same-sex marriage bill, she said, adding that three anti-LGBT referendum proposals have passed initial review by the Central Election Commission.

“What worries us more than anything is that, regardless of whether the referendum proposals are passed, as long as the commission has approved them, they are bound to divide society and hurt many LGBT people and other families,” she said.

The hate campaign that they would unleash could traumatize many teenagers who have yet to come out of the closet, she added.

“To counter the referendum proposals, we will be working with LGBT rights groups and advocates across Taiwan to train 4,000 volunteers to promote the public’s understanding of the LGBT community,” Lu said.

The public can support their cause by making donations on their newly launched Web site at beebee.equallove.tw, she said.

She urged people to refuse to back the referendum proposals, and protect the democratic progress that Taiwan has made in past decades.

“Please help us by voting ‘no’ to the referendum proposals [if they are approved] and put an end to hate speech targeting the LGBT community,” she said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES