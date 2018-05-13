《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lego reviewing teenager’s model of BMW motorcycle

2018-05-13 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A Lego model created by a Taiwanese teenager is being reviewed by the Danish toymaker after receiving 10,000 votes on Lego Ideas, a Web site that allows people to submit ideas for Lego products to be turned into potential sets available for sale.

Cheng Yu-liang （鄭宇亮）, 14, created a Lego model of a vintage BMW R60/2 motorcycle that reached the threshold of 10,000 votes on April 28 to be eligible for a review by Lego designers and marketing representatives on whether to turn it into a new Lego product.

Cheng’s creation was made for a friend and fellow Lego enthusiast to commemorate his father, who used to take him on rides through the countryside on a BMW R60/2, according to the description of the project on the Web site.

The model was constructed to match all of the details of the original motorcycle, including the unique triangular front fork, hand brakes, fuel tank and twin cylinders, the Web site said.

Cheng has been playing with Lego since he was three years old, said his father, Cheng Chun-wei （鄭鈞瑋）, who has spent more than NT$1 million （US$33,587） over the past 10 years buying his son the iconic interlocking plastic bricks.

Cheng Yu-liang actually completed the motorbike model in 2016, but it was not until December that year, after he turned 13, that his family submitted the work to meet the minimum age requirement for applicants, Cheng Chun-wei said.

There have been more than 26,000 submissions to Lego Ideas, but only 146 projects have entered the review phase and 21 have been turned into merchandise, Cheng Yu-liang said.

However, there could be an additional challenge for his work to hit store shelves, as his model is based on a BMW vehicle and might need the German company’s authorization, some Lego enthusiasts have pointed out.

Cheng Yu-liang said he has dreamed of working at Lego since the fourth grade and would continue to work toward that goal.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES