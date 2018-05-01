《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tsai thanks visiting dignitaries for supporting Taiwan

2018-05-01 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan will continue to push for participation in international organizations to help contribute to societies around the world, President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） said yesterday as she met with US Representative Ruben Gallego.

At a meeting at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Tsai thanked Gallego, a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, for his long-term support for Taiwan and for voicing his support in the US Congress for Taiwan to join the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Police Organization.

The passage of the US Taiwan Travel Act, which promotes meetings and visits between top US and Taiwanese officials, was testament to the continuing improvement in relations between the two nations, she said.

She also thanked the US government for its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act （TRA） and the Six Assurances, which are the cornerstones of bilateral relations.

The approval of marketing licenses for US firms to sell Taiwan the technologies it needs to build its own submarines — in addition to the US$1.42 billion arms sales package approved in June last year — would not only help Taiwan defend itself, but would also help maintain peace and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait, Tsai said.

In a separate meeting with Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Rodrigue at her office, Tsai thanked him for his nation’s staunch support for Taiwan.

Taiwan and Haiti have maintained friendly relations for 60 years, during which time they have collaborated on a variety of programs involving infrastructure, agriculture, public health and vocational training, Tsai said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES