《TAIPEI TIMES》 Japanese tourist visits boy who found her camera and searched for her on Facebook

2018-04-28 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Japanese owner of a camera lost at sea more than two years ago yesterday visited the school of the boy who found it on a beach in Yilan County.

Tokyo university student Serina Tsubakihara, accompanied by her mother, arrived at Yueming Elementary School to a warm welcome from students and teachers.

Tsubakihara, with tears in her eyes, repeatedly said “thank you” and bowed deeply.

Led by homeroom teacher Park Lee （李公元）, fifth-grader Ho Chao-en （何兆恩）, who found the camera during a beach cleanup on March 27 in Suao Township （蘇澳）, joined his classmates in presenting a glove puppet performance that recounted the story of how the camera was discovered.

Lee had helped locate its owner in Tokyo after posting a message and a few photos from the camera on his Facebook page, which drew the attention of Internet users.

After the show, Ho returned the camera, which Tsubakihara had lost in waters off Japan’s Ishigaki Island during the summer of 2015.

In thanking Ho, Tsubakihara said it was wonderful that she had the opportunity to reclaim some of those precious memories.

Tsubakihara was taken to the beach where the camera was found and took part in a beach cleaning activity before having lunch with the students.

A dinner event with dishes prepared by local families was scheduled for the evening.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES