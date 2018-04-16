《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nantou uses literature to boost tourism

2018-04-16 03:00

By Hsieh Chieh-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Yushan National Park on Saturday held an unveiling ceremony for a stone statue of a Bunun warrior, signifying the Tataga Bunun Literary Path project’s first step toward promoting tourism using local culture.

The Nantou County Government said that its goal is to develop the county into an international tourist hotspot and that it has taken lessons from other famous areas to heart.

Many renowned tourist sites, such as Stratford-upon-Avon in England, Copenhagen Harbor in Denmark and the Izu Peninsula hot springs in Japan, were famous either due to authors of literary works or because they were part of literary works, the county government said.

The county government’s cultural bureau has agreed to provide the park with a list of literary works associated with Bunun culture, such as the winners of the county’s Yushan Literary Award, while the park is to be responsible for creating designs to incorporate the chosen works on a footpath, it said.

Whether the statues are wood or stone, they are to be placed at pavilions or on paths so that tourists can read and learn about local Bunun culture, legends and myths, the county government said.

At the ceremony, schoolchildren from the Luluna Village （羅娜） sang, while Pastor Wu Jui （伍錐） of Dongpu Township’s （東埔） Taiwan Presbyterian Church branch blessed the 2.6m-tall statue.

The trail would be completed in stages throughout next year, the county government said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES