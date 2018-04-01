《TAIPEI TIMES》 US cites meat controls as barriers

2018-04-01 03:00

‘PRESSURE’: Taiwan has failed to provide scientific evidence to support its restrictions on the permissible levels of ractopamine in pork, the USTR said in a report

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Office of the US Trade Representative （USTR） has again cited Taiwan’s restrictions on pork and beef imports from the US as one of the trade barriers between the two economies.

In the USTR 2018 Trade Estimate Report released on Friday, the office reiterated that the restrictions Taiwan has imposed on such imports are trade barriers, urging Taiwanese authorities to adopt scientific standards on pork and beef imports from the US.

Amid public concern and strong opposition, Taiwan has maintained a ban on US pork products containing residues of the leanness-enhancing drug ractopamine since 2006, but relaxed its ban on the drug in US beef products in 2012 due to US pressure.

In addition, Taiwan in 2012 adopted and implemented a maximum residue limit （MRL） for ractopamine in beef muscle cuts consistent with the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a UN body that sets food standards.

Taiwan has not implemented an MRL for ractopamine on other beef products, such as offal or pork, although it notified the WTO in 2007 that it intended to do so, the USTR said.

In addition, Taiwan has also not established MRLs for other beta-agonist compounds or provided science to support such a policy, it said.

“Taiwan authorities state that pressure from the domestic pork industry and consumer groups prevent their establishment of an MRL for pork,” the USTR said in the report. “The United States will continue urging Taiwan to implement the remaining proposed MRLs for ractopamine without delay and to accept and approve new applications for MRLs for beta-agonists based on science in a timely manner.”

“Taiwan’s slow process for establishing MRLs for pesticides, low number of approved MRLs and zero-tolerance policy for pesticides without established MRLs have resulted in US shipments being stopped at the ports of entry and other restrictions on US agricultural exports to Taiwan,” the USTR added.

It said Washington would continue to urge Taipei to “open its market fully to US beef and beef products based on science, World Organization for Animal Health guidelines, the United States’ negligible risk status and beef protocol.”

Earlier this month, Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰） said Taiwan is willing to address farm product issues with other nations, but added that food safety remains the top priority.

While the USTR cited pork and beef import restrictions as one of the barriers to trade between Taiwan and the US, the office said Taipei has made progress in reducing obstacles in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics imports from Washington.

Taiwan last year had a surplus of US$16.7 billion in its trade with the US, up 26.7 percent from a year earlier, the USTR said.

Exports from the US to Taiwan last year totaled US$25.8 billion, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, while exports from Taiwan to the US rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier to US$42.5 billion, USTR data showed.

Taiwan was the 14th-largest goods export market of the US last year, the data showed.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES