《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese man, firms among those blacklisted by UN over North Korea

The UN Security Council on Friday blacklisted dozens of ships and shipping companies over oil and coal smuggling by North Korea, boosting pressure on Pyongyang as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to meet with his South Korean and US counterparts.

The council’s North Korea sanctions committee acted on a request by the US, designating 21 shipping companies — including five based in China — 15 North Korean ships, 12 non-North Korean ships and Taiwanese Tsang Yung-yuan （張永源）.

Tsang is accused of coordinating “North Korean coal exports with a North Korean broker operating in a third country, and he has a history of other sanctions evasion activities,” according to the UN listing.

He is subjected to an asset freeze and travel ban.

Taiwan-based Pro-Gain Group Corp and Taiwan and Marshall Islands-based Kingly Won International Co, both owned or controlled by Tsang, were also blacklisted.

The move comes days after Kim met Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） and an announcement that the North Korean leader would meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27.

He is also scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump some time next month.

While Trump has agreed to meet Kim, he tweeted on Wednesday that “maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained.”

Tension over North Korea’s tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles last year surged and raised fears of US military action in response to the North’s threat to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the US mainland.

However, the situation has eased significantly since North Korea in February sent athletes to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the UN sanctions designations — the largest agreed by the council’s committee — were aimed at shutting down North Korea’s illegal smuggling activities to obtain oil and sell coal.

“The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime,” she said in a statement.

The list was part of a request by Washington late in late February for 33 ships, 27 shipping companies and the Taiwanese man to be sanctioned. China delayed that bid on March 2, but did not give a reason. The 15-member committee works by consensus.

Washington then proposed a shortened list on Thursday, which was unanimously agreed to by the committee on Friday.

The 12 non-North Korea ships are now subjected to a global port ban and must be deregistered, while the 15 North Korean ships are subjected to an asset freeze and 13 of those a global port ban.

The assets of the 21 shipping companies, which include businesses based in the Marshall Islands, Singapore, Panama and Samoa, must be frozen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government would continue probing whether other Taiwanese individuals or entities might have helped North Korea.

Taiwan’s ongoing efforts show the government’s determination to follow the sanctions imposed by the international community against North Korea, and to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Pyongyang, the ministry said, adding that it hopes Taiwan will serve as a role model for other nations.

