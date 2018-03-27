《TAIPEI TIMES》 Wife in China to meet with Lee Ming-che

/ Staff Writer, with CNA
Lee Ching-yu （李凈瑜）, the wife of detained Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che （李明哲）, who is jailed in China, yesterday departed for Changsha to visit her husband after receiving a single-entry travel permit from Beijing.
Lee is to visit her husband in Chishan Prison, Hunan Province, today.
A Chinese court on Nov. 28 last year sentenced Lee Ming-che to five years in prison and deprived him of his political rights for a further two years on charges of subverting state power.
Lee Ming-che had said at the court that he would not appeal the ruling.
Before departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday morning, Lee Ching-yu said she is visiting her husband to convey his family’s support and good wishes to him.
Lee Ming-Che’s mother, Kuo Hsiu-chin （郭秀秦）, did not accompany Lee Ching-yu.
China on Thursday last week informed Lee Ching-yu through a China-based Taiwanese business association that it would issue a one-off document allowing her to enter China after her previous application was rejected because she did not have a valid “Taiwan Compatriot Travel Document” — permits issued to Taiwanese by Chinese authorities for travel to China.
An official from Taiwan’s semi-official Straits Exchange Foundation, which handles relations with China, is accompanying Lee Ching-yu, the foundation said.
Lee Ching-yu is to visit her husband today and return home tomorrow, a foundation official said.
Meanwhile, the Mainland Affairs Council said it has arranged for a Taiwanese business association in Changsha to help Lee Ching-yu during her trip.
It has communicated with China through a formal cross-strait channel to ensure Lee Ching-yu’s access to her husband, and the safety of her and her companions while in China, the council added.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES