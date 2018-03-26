《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cat lost after Hualien quake found alive

2018-03-26 03:00

By Wang Ching-yi / Staff reporter

A cat that had fled from the Yun Men Tsui Ti （雲門翠堤） building during last month’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Hualien was found alive on Friday, 46 days after it went missing.

The cat belongs to the building’s management director, Lin Wei （林葳）, who had it sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The Feb. 6 quake caused four buildings in the city to collapse, killing 17 people, injuring 295 and sending the feline, Little Orange （小橘）, into hiding.

Lin, who had searched for the Little Orange since the quake, gave up hope of being reunited about two weeks ago and posted a photograph of her and the cat on Facebook in remembrance of their decade together.

Little Orange was found by a man surnamed Lu （盧） on Thursday.

Lu said that he found Little Orange in a ceiling in his home on Guosheng 1st Street, which is close to the site of the now-demolished Yun Men Tsui Ti building.

He said he had heard a cat meowing and pushed open a ceiling tile and found the cat, which was too weakened to flee.

He posted a notice with photographs of the cat to the Facebook page “Hualien Residents （花蓮人）” in the hopes of finding its owner.

His notice was spotted by a relative of Lin, who contacted her.

Lin then left a Facebook message thanking Lu and others who had helped search for the cat.

This story has been updated since it was first published online.

Additional reporting by staff writer

