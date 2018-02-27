《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei develops game teaching personal 228 histories

2018-02-27 03:00

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Education and the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum have collaborated to create a game to teach students the history of the 228 Incident outside of textbooks.

The game, which the department said was designed with a focus on human rights education and the “out-of-class interdisciplinary and autonomous learning spirit” of the new curriculum, is linked with the 12 themes of the main exhibition at the Taipei 228 Memorial Museum, the department said, adding that it hopes to intensify the learning experience for students.

Wan Fu Elementary School academic affairs director Lin Chiang-tai （林江臺）, who helped design the game, said it is based on the concept of time travel and there are four storylines for the students to follow by reading instructions on a printed manual or on a tablet PC.

Four victims of the 228 Incident were selected for the stories and the game instructs students to find clues in the exhibition that could help save the victims, Lin said, adding that it could teach them the environment and choices victims faced at the time, while also teaching them about the importance of human rights and justice.

The development team spent about three months designing the game and it is mainly aimed at students between fifth and ninth grades, Lin said, adding that it should take students about three hours to complete the quests in the game.

“A major idea of the game is to teach children that the 228 Incident is not just a historical event, but what is more important, after learning about human rights, they should think about how such events could be prevented in today’s society,” he said, adding that it could also help students think about what they could do for society as citizens.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun （陳景峻） said that the game is the first in the nation with the 228 Incident as subject matter.

He hopes it will help students learn about Taiwan’s democracy and human rights through the artifacts displayed in the museum, he said.

The curriculum and autonomous learning manual can be downloaded at http://www.wfps.tp.edu.tw/iweb/228.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES