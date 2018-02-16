《TAIPEI TIMES》 Seventeen killed in Florida school shooting: sheriff

2018-02-16 03:00

/ AFP, PARKLAND, Florida

Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation on Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire at a high school earlier that day, killing at least 17 people.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel identified the gunman as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland who had been expelled for “disciplinary reasons,” but was enrolled in Broward County Public Schools.

Cruz, whose fellow students described him as “troubled,” was arrested without incident in the nearby town of Coral Springs after the Valentine’s Day rampage and taken to hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff said.

He had mixed in with students fleeing the school before being caught, officials said.

“We have already begun to dissect his Web sites and things on social media that he was on and some of the things ... are very, very disturbing,” Israel said.

“If a person is predisposed to commit such a horrific event by going to a school and shooting people ... there’s not anybody or not a lot law enforcement can do about it,” he said.

Israel said that students and adults had been killed, 12 of whom have now been identified.

Fifteen people were killed at the school itself and 17 were taken to hospital, two of whom died of their wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

One of those killed was a football coach, and one student injured was a deputy sheriff’s son.

“This is a terrible day for Parkland,” Israel said, speaking of the city of about 30,000 people.

A teacher at the school said Cruz had been identified previously as a potential threat to his classmates.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard said in a Miami Herald interview. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Cruz was also said to have been in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program while at school.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the gunman pulled a fire alarm before opening fire, but Israel could not confirm that report.

The shooting, one of nearly 20 at a school since the start of the year, will once again throw the spotlight on the epidemic of gun violence in the US, where there are 33,000 gun-related deaths annually.

However, when questioned at a press conference late on Wednesday, Florida Governor Rick Scott — who described the massacre as “just pure evil” — declined to make a statement on gun control in the aftermath of the shooting.

“There’s a time to continue to have these conversations about how through law enforcement, how through mental illness funding that we make sure people are safe, and we’ll continue to do that,” said Scott, a Republican.

At the same briefing, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the state would cover the costs of funerals and counseling for survivors.

“We will continue to work together as a team, as a family, and love and take care of all of these victims and their family members,” she said.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told CNN she had spoken to a number of students after the shooting erupted shortly after 2pm.

“They were very scared,” she said. “And almost in shock when they came out.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES